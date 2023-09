KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to locate the family of a minor dropped off at a fire station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say the child was left Saturday at the fire station located at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child's family is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.