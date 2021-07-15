KCPD calls for standoff to make contact with shooting suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 55th Street and Highland Avenue around 4 a.m. for a shooting.

A man at the scene had been shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers at the scene told 41 Action News the man was shot in the foot.

The victim told police he was involved in a domestic violence disturbance with a nearby man and an argument had escalated when the suspect fired shots.

That suspect went back inside the home, so officers surrounded the residence to make contact.

The tactic did not work, so KCPD called for a standoff and brought in trained negotiators.

As of 8 a.m., the situation was ongoing.

The standoff closed 55th Street in both directions east of The Paseo.