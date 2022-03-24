KCPD car involved in crash along Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was involved in a crash Thursday morning along Interstate 70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted the crash involved a KCPD car and another vehicle just after 9 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Manchester Trafficway.

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: @kcpolice involved in 2 vehicle crash EB I-70 @ Manchester Trafficway. At least 1 lane closed. No word on injuries. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/AbWx0M2Owq — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 24, 2022

A SCOUT camera showed one of the vehicles had slid down into a ravine. The extent of injuries to the officer or anyone in the second vehicle wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

