KCPD car involved in crash along Interstate 70

KC Scout
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police officer involved in a crash on Thursday, March 24, 2022 along Interstate 70.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:38:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was involved in a crash Thursday morning along Interstate 70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted the crash involved a KCPD car and another vehicle just after 9 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Manchester Trafficway.

A SCOUT camera showed one of the vehicles had slid down into a ravine. The extent of injuries to the officer or anyone in the second vehicle wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


