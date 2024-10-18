KCPD, community leaders host event at Linwood Sun Fresh to address ways to improve area

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

The Sun Fresh on 31st Street and Prospect Avenue has been the topic of many conversations, but Friday it was the source for conversation.

KCPD community engagement division and community leader Pat Clarke hosted coffee and donuts with cops in the grocery market.

KSHB 41 News Reporter La’Nita Brooks talked with community leaders and residents about efforts to improve the area.

They say the best conversations happen over a cup of coffee, and that’s what Friday's event was all about.

“Coffee for a lot of people leads you into a conversation,” said Pat Clarke, community outreach specialist.

Lauren Leslie Community activist Pat Clarke hands out donuts

They are conversations that can spark an idea or lead to change—something this community is in dire need of.

The Linwood Shopping Center has been plagued by crime, substance abuse, and prostitution. There have been on-and-off talks of closing Sun Fresh which has seen revenue decline as crime increased.

“A need for us to be plugged in yet again,” said Major Kari Thompson. “Reengagement, rebuilding a relationship, that is what this is about today.”

Coffee with Cops is not a new event, but it’s the first time it has made its way to Linwood. City leaders say they chose this location to make a statement.

“We’re trying to let Kansas City know that despite what’s going in here and around here that we’re still working,” Clarke said.

Lauren Leslie Coffee with Cops event at Linwood Shopping Center

There were about seven cops at the event of all different ranks.

“By all the events as of late, wanting the community, wanting the businesses here in this shopping center to know that they’re important. The livelihood of this grocery store needs to remain. There are so many families that are served by this grocery store, and we want them to continue shopping here.”

The Sun Fresh alleviated a food desert and brought fresh produce to a neighborhood where access to nutritious food hadn’t been readily available. It changed ownership in February 2022, turning a profit that first year, but business dried up in the last 18 months.

The parking lot, which is adjacent to cross-crossing bus lines, has become a magnet for drug use and prostitution. That crime keeps people from navigating the parking lot to get to nearby businesses, including the Sun Fresh, which has seen a spike in theft.

But Friday, it became a beacon of hope as city leaders showed up to change the narrative.

“I think it’s a good idea because of all the crime that is right here on the corner, it makes people scared to shop here,” said resident Kiana. “And I would love for this store to stay here because I live right around the corner.”

Lauren Leslie Linwood residents enjoy coffee with cops breakfast at Sun Fresh

By pouring a cup of coffee, they showed that they were also pouring into the community.

“For them to come in and make this a staple right here,” said resident Acacia Reese. “I think it was important for the community to show, OK, we see that this matters to you all, so we’ll come meet you where you at.”

KCPD says they plan to host more of these throughout the community to continue to rebuild trust.

