KCPD conducting death investigation near east 28th & Denver Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD detectives are conducting a death investigation in the 5200 block of east 28th Terrace.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Information gathered there led police to a residence on east 28th Terrace where detectives encountered a crime scene.
Officers later went inside a residence and located a deceased person inside.
An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.