KCPD conducting death investigation near east 28th & Denver Avenue

Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 10:27:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD detectives are conducting a death investigation in the 5200 block of east 28th Terrace.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Information gathered there led police to a residence on east 28th Terrace where detectives encountered a crime scene.

Officers later went inside a residence and located a deceased person inside.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

