KCPD directs future questions regarding Britt Reid crash to prosecutor's office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Thursday that all further updates regarding the traffic crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a severe brain injury and involved former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will be handled by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

But it remains unclear if that signals the investigation has been completed into the three-vehicle wreck the night of Feb. 4 on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435.

The prosecutor’s office told 41 Action News on Thursday that it had yet to receive the case from KCPD and the incident remains under investigation.

Two children, including a 5-year-old girl identified as Ariel, were hospitalized when a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder of the entrance ramp around 9:10 p.m.. The crash happened three days before the Chiefs’ appearances in Super Bowl LV.

Ariel and a 4-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, were seated in the backseat of a Chevrolet Traverse, which was the second vehicle Reid's truck struck, according to a KCPD Crash Report about the wreck .

That vehicle had arrived to assist a family member whose Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas, according to police.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, required surgery after the wreck . He admitted to police at the scene to drinking before the crash , according to a KCPD search warrant application.

Ariel remains hospitalized. She is breathing on her own, but remains unresponsive "and will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future," Ariel's aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, said in an update on the GoFundMe page that has raised more than $530,000 for the family. "We don’t know how long it will take before she responds or talks again but we will never give up hope.

The prosecutor's office will review the circumstances of the crash to determine whether or not to file charges after receiving the case from KCPD.