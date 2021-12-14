Watch
KCPD employees to get a pay raise at the start of the new year

Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:28:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners approved a motion to raise pay for Kansas City Police Department employees on Tuesday.

The pay raise will come into effect in January 2022, according to KSHB 41 News reporter Andres Gutierrez.

KCPD has struggled with staffing and facing a significant shortage of officers. Pay raises have previously been discussed as a way to increase retention of officers.

The funds come from savings of $2.6 million within the department.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter to express his approval of the raise.

"I’ve always supported folks who work for KC getting paid their fair share," Lucas said in a tweet. "That includes KC Police. I am delighted the Board approved my motion for raises for all employees."

