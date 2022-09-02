KCPD, family reach settlement in death of man in 2018 downtown police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of an innocent man shot by police during a 2018 incident at Barry Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit.

William Denning, the attorney representing Denise White, the mother of victim Robert White, told KSHB 41 News Friday that the family has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Denise White filed a lawsuit against officers, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners and others for the death of her son back in 2021 , three years after his death.

"Every officer involved shooting is difficult for all involved including members of the police department," Officer Donna Drake said in a statement. "Any loss of life is tragic and our hearts go out to the family involved. In regard to the lawsuit filed in this incident, we participated and sought a resolution. We reached a resolution and continue to wish those involved the best."

Robert White was involved in an incident with 33-year-old Timothy Mosley after Mosley stole a golf cart and forced a Barney Allis Plaza security guard to drive up to a man on the plaza.

Mosley then got out of the cart and began beating the man. When officers arrived at the scene, the two men began wrestling.

Mosley pointed a gun at one of the officers after they yelled for the two men to show their hands. Two of the three officers at the scene fired their weapons, killing both Mosley and White.