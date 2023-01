KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call checking for potential prowlers near the water plant, west of I-435 near Gardner Avenue.

While in the area, police discovered the possible human remains.

KCPD detectives are working to identify if the remains are human and a cause of death.