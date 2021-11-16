KCPD in standoff with armed suspect for several hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are standing off with a potentially armed person in the 5700 block of Indiana Avenue.

According to police, a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home in the area.

The standoff began around 11:30 a.m. when officers spotted a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

They attempted to stop the suspect, who then ran into a home.

Police were told the suspect is armed and threatening to harm himself.

Negotiators are working on a peaceful resolution and several other people who were also inside the home have already exited.

KCPD said to avoid the area because it is unsafe.