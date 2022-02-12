Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD investigate life-threatening crash on Interstate 435 at Holmes Road

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
Police lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:04 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 10:04:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigated a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 435 at Holmes Road that left one man in life-threatening condition.

According to police, a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped in the middle westbound traffic lane of Interstate 435 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Malibu, an 86-year-old man from Independence, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Cobalt refused medical treatment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!