KCPD investigate life-threatening crash on Interstate 435 at Holmes Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigated a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 435 at Holmes Road that left one man in life-threatening condition.

According to police, a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped in the middle westbound traffic lane of Interstate 435 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Malibu, an 86-year-old man from Independence, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Cobalt refused medical treatment.

This story is developing and will be updated.