KCPD investigating a hit and run, pedestrian-car crash near Linwood and Campbell

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident and a pedestrian-car crash that led to life-threatening injuries.

It happened near Linwood Boulevard and Campbell Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a grey Toyota was driving Eastbound on Linwood from Charlotte when the driver struck a pedestrian in the middle of the street. It caused the pedestrian to fall on the Westbound lane of traffic.

A few seconds later, a dark Jeep struck the pedestrian for the second time and fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.