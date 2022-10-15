KCPD investigating Homicide on East 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD detectives are investigating the cities latest homicide on East 113th street in the Ruskin Heights area.

Officers were originally called to the sound of shots in the 7100 block of East 112th Street, just before 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival to the area, officers were flagged down by a citizen in the 7100 block of East 113th Street where they located an adult male suffering apparent trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced him deceased.

Detectives are canvassing the area and gathering evidence.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS.