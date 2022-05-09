Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD investigating Sunday fatal crash on Ward Parkway

KCPD
KSHB
KCPD
Posted at 8:31 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:31:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Sunday night.

The incident was called in around 9:15 p.m. at 63rd Street and Ward Parkway.

Police said a black Chevrolet Equinox was headed south when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit by a gray Toyota Camry that was traveling south.

The Equinox overturned and a person was partially ejected through the sunroof. They were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A second person who was in the Equinox fled on foot.

No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Police were unable to find the person who fled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock