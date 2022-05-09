KCPD investigating Sunday fatal crash on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Sunday night.

The incident was called in around 9:15 p.m. at 63rd Street and Ward Parkway.

Police said a black Chevrolet Equinox was headed south when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit by a gray Toyota Camry that was traveling south.

The Equinox overturned and a person was partially ejected through the sunroof. They were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A second person who was in the Equinox fled on foot.

No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Police were unable to find the person who fled.

