KCPD investigating suspicious death

Posted at 1:32 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 03:02:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Saida Avenue.

Police say they were called to the home on a reported shooting just before 11:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man died on the scene.

Police say they are investigating this as a suspicious death.

They are currently processing the scene for witnesses.

If you have any information, contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

