KCPD issues Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 85-year-old Robert G. Kampert.

Kampert was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at his residence in the 6400 block of NE 52nd St.

He is said to stand 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh 190 pounds.

Kampert is bald, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he wore a dark-colored shirt, dark jacket, blue jeans and slide-on shoes.

Police report Kampert was seen driving away from his residence to go to Aldi for groceries. However, the business was closed for the holiday, and Kampert has not returned home.

Kampert has dementia, per police.

The 85-year-old drives a white 2016 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plate JE5J5X.

Anyone who sees Kampert or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

