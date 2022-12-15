Watch Now
KCPD issues Silver Alert for missing KCMO man with dementia

Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:30:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen on Monday.

Gerald Blewett, 71, was seen around 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue.

He was wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and gray Puma shoes.

Blewett, who has a walker, has been diagnosed with dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who may have seen Blewett or with information about where he might be should contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

