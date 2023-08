KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Walon D. Smith was last seen in the 5100 block of East 42nd Terrace about 8:30 Wednesday night.

Walon is 4'-10" tall and weighs 62 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan and black shorts.

If you know his whereabouts call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.