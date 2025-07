KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 14-year-old Jamea Mitchell.

She was last seen in the 11700 block of Winchester Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe she is at risk.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and possibly red Crocs.

If you see her, call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.