KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are no longer searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Etta Stewart, 70, was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. She was located out of town and is safe, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Friday morning.

Stewart in in the early stages of dementia. She was reportedly traveling from her home state of Indiana to California when she went missing, but has since been in contact with her family.