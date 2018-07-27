Missing 70-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in KCMO found safe out of town

41 Action News Staff
6:37 PM, Jul 26, 2018
10:23 AM, Jul 27, 2018

Etta Stewart, 70, was last seen on July 25, 2018, at 9 a.m. near the Amtrak and Union Stations in Kansas City, Missouri. Etta has dementia and she was traveling to California from her home state of Indiana. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are no longer searching for a missing woman with dementia. 

Etta Stewart, 70, was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. She was located out of town and is safe, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Friday morning.

Stewart in in the early stages of dementia. She was reportedly traveling from her home state of Indiana to California when she went missing, but has since been in contact with her family.

