KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Michael D. Jones was last seen on Monday, May 8th around 4:00 p.m. near Bannister Rd. and Overhill Rd.

He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

His family is concerned for his well-being because of a medical condition.

If you see him or know about his whereabouts, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.