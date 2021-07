KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing teen with autism.

Raynier Perkins, 19, was last seen around 9 p.m. on July 19 in the area of Barry Road and Ambassador Drive.

Perkins is described as 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants.

Police said Perkins has autism and can become confused easily.

If you see him, call 911.