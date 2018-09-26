KCPD looking for missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman with a medical condition that requires daily medications.

Joyce K. Washington, 61, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Wabash in Kansas City, Missouri.

She's described as 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.