KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

56-year-old Andrew Blair was last seen on June 27 around noon near N. Bennington Ave. and NE Russel Road in Kansas City, MO.

He has red hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

If located, call 911 immediately. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the KCPD Missing PErson's Unit at 816-234-5043.