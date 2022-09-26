KCPD: 'No basis' to social media rumors of killer targeting Black women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says social media rumors of a killer murdering women in Kansas City, Missouri, over the past week are "completely unfounded."

A video posted to TikTok and shared across various social media platforms made claims that over the past week, the bodies of two to four Black women were found near 85th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. The circulated posts also spoke of several missing young Black women in the area. Police have told KSHB 41 News that there is no evidence to support the rumor.

"We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor," a spokesperson with KCPD said.

There has been one female homicide victim that the department has responded to in the past six weeks, when a woman was shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue.

KCPD says it notifies the media any time the department responds to a homicide.

You can stay informed on homicides taking place across the Kansas City area using KSHB 41's homicide tracker , which is routinely updated.

KCPD says the department is searching for a missing teenager, 17-year-old Jayonna Brown, who was last seen on Sept. 9 near 113th Street and Lewis.

MISSING/RUNAWAY JUVENILE Jayonna Brown 17, black hair, brown eyes, 5’05”, 190lbs. Last seen on 09/09 at 6pm near 113th and Lewis. Unknown clothing description. Her family is concerned for her well-being. If located contact KCPD Juvenile Section 816-234-5150. pic.twitter.com/XSpPMKU81A — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 20, 2022

On Sept. 22, police stated that they were searching for a 15-year-old Black female teenager who went missing and was last seen on Sept. 19 near 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. Police stated Monday that the young woman had been found and is safe.