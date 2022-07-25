Watch Now
KCPD officer injured in crash while enroute to double shooting

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 06:36:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 5:30 a.m. | The KCPD officer suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was hit when he was en-route to a reported shooting.

About a block away from the officer crash, two people were shot.

One victim suffered critical injuries, the other suffered non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City Police say an officer was injured overnight in a crash.

Police were called to East 56th Street and South Benton Avenue about 2:00 a.m.

Police say the officer was on standby for a call when the officer's car was rear-ended.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Police say there was a shooting call about a block away from where he was hit.

Police say two people later showed up with injuries that they determined were likely from what happened near 56th and Benton.

Police canvassed the area talking to any possible witnesses and anyone who saw anything.

Their investigation continues.

