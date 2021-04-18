KCPD officers injured in crashes on Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were injured as a result of separate crashes Saturday night on Southwest Boulevard.

A crash in the 2800 block of Southwest Boulevard caused a pole to be “knocked over into” an off-duty officer, according to preliminary information from a department spokesperson. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers en route to assist the injured off-duty officer were then involved in a crash around 9:44 p.m. in the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard. Those officers, and the occupants of the other vehicle, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All injured parties are being transported to area hospitals for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.