KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say the standoff was resolved peacefully and the man involved was taken to a local hospital.

PREVIOUS: The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the area of 92 Highway and North Winan Avenue.

Police say there's an armed person in a car in that area.

Negotiators are on scene working to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.