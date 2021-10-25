One dead after Sunday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to 113th and Askew on a shooting call.
When officers arrived they located a shooting victim at the front of a residence. The victim was unresponsive.
EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
KCPD said witnesses at the scene indicated that a disturbance happened between the victim and one or more suspects that led to the victim being shot.
There is no suspect information at this time.