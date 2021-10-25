Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead after Sunday night shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 11:43 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 01:22:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to 113th and Askew on a shooting call.

When officers arrived they located a shooting victim at the front of a residence. The victim was unresponsive.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

KCPD said witnesses at the scene indicated that a disturbance happened between the victim and one or more suspects that led to the victim being shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage