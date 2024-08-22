KCPD pumps the brakes on violations seen in school zones

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.

With school back in session, Kansas City Police are putting the brakes on reckless driving in school zones and issuing citations to drivers caught speeding and ignoring other school zone rules.

Bill Johnson - KCPD

"It's about the safety of the kids that are going to school and are getting on and off the buses, are walking to school, or their parents are bringing them or picking them up from school," said KCPD Officer, Bill Johnson.

Speeding and distracted driving, were some of the infractions found as KCPD school zone traffic enforcement along 34th and Paseo. KCPD says many drivers fail to get back into the school zone routine following the summer months just as families and children are getting familiar with their own routine.

"There's a lot of confusion, especially some of these kids, it may be a new school building, or it may be a new school altogether for them," said Johnson.

Citations are determined by a court based on several factors including speed and driving history, but speeding in school zones can carry fines that start at $350.

Adrielle Acosta-Tolbert Academy Parent

"You wouldn't want your kid to get hit, so don't hit anybody, so like, let's just drive the speed limit and watch it and pay attention to your surroundings," said Adrielle Acosta, Tolbert Academy parent.

A reminder if you're sharing a two lane road with a stopped school bus, cars in both directions have to stop.

If you're sharing four or more lanes with a stopped school buss, you have to stop if you're behind the bus and cars going the opposite way- need to pass with caution.

