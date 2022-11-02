KCPD reaches settlement with family of man shot, killed by officers in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that the department has reached a settlement with the family of Terrance Bridges, who was shot and killed by KCPD officers in 2019 .

On May 26, 2019, Bridges was shot and killed by a KCPD officer in the area of east 70th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bridges, who was 30 years old at the time of his death, was a Chicago native and a father of two.

Police say Bridges was suspected of an armed encounter and fled the area in a stolen vehicle, before returning to the scene.

A spokesperson for KCPD said that an officer attempted to take Bridges into custody, but ran from police. When Bridges was caught, a struggle took place and an officer shot him.

Bridges was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was not injured.

Both Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and a grand jury declined to press charges against the officer , after determining that there was not evidence to convict "beyond a reasonable doubt," because the officer believed Bridges was armed, was a threat and was attempting to escape by use of a weapon.

Bridges' family has previously spoken out about wanting clarification on the circumstances surrounding his death.

