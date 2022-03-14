KCPD receives 2 Dutch Shepherd puppies from Paola, Kansas, couple

Watch
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received two K-9 puppies as donation from a Paola, Kansas, couple.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Paola, Kansas, couple donated two Dutch Shepherd puppies to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The puppies, named Raven and Josie, are the youngest dogs in history to join KCPD.

Raven and Josie are sisters and were donated by Erin Seyfrid and her boyfriend David Meyers.

KCPD said it had been considering the creation of a puppy program, which would bolster the department's K-9 unit for a lower cost.

Raven and Josie will be the first two puppies to be apart of the new program.

