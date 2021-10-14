KCPD recovers several hundred thousand dollars of stolen property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday that they recovered several hundred thousand dollars of stolen items, including concert quality audio equipment and scuba diving gear.

That post led to a victim of theft coming forward and claiming some of the stolen items.

Warfus Powell had about $200,000 of professional music equipment stolen from his storage unit just three weeks after moving to Kansas City.

Powell moved to the city six months ago and works as an independent broadcast media professional.

According to Powell, the equipment that was stolen was intended to be used for after-school projects, like Operation Breakthrough, to give children an outlet to learn about music in a safe environment.

Powell credited the officers that helped recover some of his stolen property so quickly.

“At the least the students and kids will have music, something that they can play on,” Powell said. "At least this puts a closure on what happened to some of the equipment."

Powell is still missing some speakers, keyboards, guitars, record collections and other miscellaneous items.

Captain Leslie Foreman said that the KCPD metro property crimes division and metro impact squad found the items at a residence through a search warrant.

The stolen items were taken from places in Kansas City; North Kansas City; Blue Springs; Overland Park, Kansas and even as far as Louisville, Kentucky.

Foreman said that it is still an active investigation, and the department has multiple suspects.

The list of stolen items includes:



concert style speakers

concert style electronic equalize

concert style audio/visual board in a large metal case on wheels

numerous diving masks and fins

diving equipment

gas powered plate compactor machine

trailers

concrete mixer equipment

vintage motorcycles

professional tennis equipment

Foreman recommended that the public document their high-value property by taking photos of it, writing down the serial numbers or even etching their initials on the property to help officers identify stolen items.