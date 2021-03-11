Menu

KCPD reports 1 killed in fatal overnight crash

Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 12 | KCPD identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Austin Taylor of Independence. The other two people are still in the hospital in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 11 | Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a head-on crash late Wednesday night that later turned fatal.

The crash happened at 11:53 p.m. at Blue Parkway and Noland Road.

Police said two vehicles were involved. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the hospital, the two drivers are in critical condition at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

