KCPD reports multiple crashes Monday on I-70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff due to slick roadway

Posted at 6:38 AM, Oct 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports multiple non-injury crashes Monday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound at Blue Ridge Cutoff due to slick roadways.

KCPD says ice on I-70 has led to dangerous driving conditions.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to improve the road conditions.

The lanes of I-70 eastbound were initially closed at Blue Ridge Cutoff, with one lane of traffic passing through the shoulder. At around 6:50 a.m., additional lanes of the interstate reopened.

At least two non-injury crashes have been reported in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

