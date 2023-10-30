KCPD reports multiple crashes Monday on I-70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff due to slick roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports multiple non-injury crashes Monday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound at Blue Ridge Cutoff due to slick roadways.
KCPD says ice on I-70 has led to dangerous driving conditions.
Emergency crews are on the scene working to improve the road conditions.
The lanes of I-70 eastbound were initially closed at Blue Ridge Cutoff, with one lane of traffic passing through the shoulder. At around 6:50 a.m., additional lanes of the interstate reopened.
At least two non-injury crashes have been reported in the area.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.