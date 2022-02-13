KCPD request help to locate missing teen boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen boy.

Youses Tamsamani, 14, was last seen Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Northeast 85th Street.

He is around 5 feet tall, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Youses was wearing a black jacket with black jeans when he was last seen.

Police say he has medical conditions that require care, and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.

