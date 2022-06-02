Watch
KCPD requests help locating missing 22-year-old woman

COURTESY: Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:48:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has requested the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Abbi Schaeffer was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on May 23. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Schaeffer is said to have been wearing a tan long-sleeve crop top with black leggings and Nike sandals.

Police believe there is reason to be concerned for Schaeffer’s safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Sex Crimes/Missing Persons Units at 816-234-5220.

