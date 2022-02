KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Kemoni Steward, 24, was last seen on the Bond Bridge Thursday.

He is 6-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police believe Steward is driving a black 2008 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.