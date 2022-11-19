KCPD responds to critical crash on 12th and Van Brunt early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical crash on the intersection of 12th and Van Brunt early Saturday morning, resulting in two people in either serious or critical condition.

According to KCPD, a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street at high speeds at around 1:43 a.m. Saturday.

The Impala then struck a silver Kia Spectra, which was traveling eastbound on 12th Street, head on.

The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The passenger of the Kia was also transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The passenger is still in critical condition.

The driver of the Impala was also transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

KCPD is still currently investigating the incident.