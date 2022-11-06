KCPD responds to critical wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD says the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just west of Stadium Drive, at around around 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a white Ford Transit traveling east on I-70 attempted to avoid the Chevrolet, but was struck by the vehicle in a head-on crash.

Both the Equinox and the Transit veered off I-70 into a median to the south.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.