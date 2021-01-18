KCPD returns 1942 Army documents to veteran's family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a return 78 years in the making.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Monday returned lost Army documents from 1942 to the veteran's son.

Over the weekend, KCPD found the documents in a vacant motel during a property crimes investigation and asked for the public's help to finding their owner or family members of the veteran, Sgt. Carl A Wolfe.

Monday, the department said in a tweet that it had successfully returned the documents to Wolfe's son, Carl Jr.

SUCCESS! This Carl Jr. With his father’s documents safely back in his hands. Thanks Kansas City for coming together to help out a complete stranger, it’s always fun to see how awesome this community is! (Photo credit Officer Getman: taken outdoors >6ft distance) pic.twitter.com/DeOVk8daSy — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 18, 2021

The lost documents stated that Sgt. Wolfe served at Fort Riley in 1942.

41 Action News located Carl Wolfe Jr. on Saturday shortly after KCPD put out the call for assistance.

After doing some research, I've found the grandchildren of Carl A. Wolfe and have put them in contact with @kcpolice to collect their grandfather's paperwork. https://t.co/2BdHNcqrtF — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) January 17, 2021

Wolfe Jr. told 41 Action News his father was born in March 1920 and grew up in the Strawberry Hill area of Kansas City, Kansas.

Sgt. Wolfe served in the Army for four years and died in 1981.