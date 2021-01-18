Menu

KCPD returns 1942 Army documents to veteran's family

41 Action News locates relative
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department/Provided
Carl Wolfe Jr. receives on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Army documents that belonged to his father. Kansas City, Missouri, police located the documents on Saturday during a property crime investigation.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-18 16:14:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a return 78 years in the making.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Monday returned lost Army documents from 1942 to the veteran's son.

Over the weekend, KCPD found the documents in a vacant motel during a property crimes investigation and asked for the public's help to finding their owner or family members of the veteran, Sgt. Carl A Wolfe.

Monday, the department said in a tweet that it had successfully returned the documents to Wolfe's son, Carl Jr.

The lost documents stated that Sgt. Wolfe served at Fort Riley in 1942.

41 Action News located Carl Wolfe Jr. on Saturday shortly after KCPD put out the call for assistance.

Wolfe Jr. told 41 Action News his father was born in March 1920 and grew up in the Strawberry Hill area of Kansas City, Kansas.

Sgt. Wolfe served in the Army for four years and died in 1981.

