KCPD reviews Plaza Lighting Ceremony safety plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members from around the Kansas City community will gather to kick off the holiday season Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony .

After five people were killed and 48 were injured Sunday when a man drove an SUV through the crowd of a Wisconsin Christmas parade , the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detailed plans to keep the lighting ceremony safe.

According to KCPD, all routes into the Country Club Plaza core will be cut off and barricaded approximately one block in each direction.

A variety of barricades, including ATA buses, water barricades and other visual deterrents will be used to block the roads, with officers monitoring each barrier.

Traffic will continue to flow on the outside perimeter of the Plaza.

At the ceremony, the KC Current will flip the switch to illuminate the Plaza lights through mid-January.

The event stage will be at the intersection of Nichols Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

There will also be pre-lighting performances and fireworks at the event.