KCPD locate 11-year-old girl who went missing

Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 03, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 12:43 p.m. | Fitzpatrick has been located and is safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Caydence Fitzpatrick was last seen Tuesday night at around 10:30 p.m. at 803 NE Windrose Court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fitzpatrick was last seen wearing a camo backpack.

She is considered endangered by police, who say she is in need of medical and mental health attention and medication.

Police say Fitzpatrick's family is concerned for her health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD juvenile section at 816-234-5150.

