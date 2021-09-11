KCPD search for missing juveniles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two missing juveniles.

Dion A. Daniel, 12, and Dwaun A. Daniel, 11, were last seen walking away from 8300 Blue Ridge Boulevard on Sept. 10 just before 6:30 p.m., according to KCPD.

They were last spoken to that evening around 11 p.m.

Dion was last seen wearing black shorts, a black Champion t-shirt, white socks and slides.

Dwaun was last seen wearing gray shorts with a red stripe, a white t-shirt, white socks and slides.

Anyone with information or who locates the boys is asked to call 911 immediately.

