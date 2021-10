KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing woman Mae. W. White, 73, of Kansas City.

White is 5’8” tall and weighs about 255 pounds, according to police.

She was last contacted by phone Sept. 22.

White is homeless and recently abandoned her vehicle.

Police say she uses a walker and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.