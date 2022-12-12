KCPD searches for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen Sunday night.

Andrea McNeely was working at Hy-Vee at 5330 Northwest 64th St. on Sunday.

McNeely's manager last saw her around 8 p.m., but she was scheduled to work until 9 p.m, according to KCPD. She has not been seen since.

Police say McNeely is 5 feet, four inches tall and around 120 lbs. She is a Black female and was wearing a black and red Hy-Vee uniform on Sunday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact KCPD.

