KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a parent or guardian of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.

The boy was located at 11:11 a.m. wandering near the intersection of 108th Street and Marsh Avenue.

He was found wearing a gray shirt with a shark on it and no pants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD at 816-234-5150. Police ask for his relatives to contact the South Patrol Division at 816-234-5550.