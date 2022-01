KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to the department, Rico Byrd was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. on the 7800 block of NW Roanridge Road.

Byrd is 4'8", weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the child, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.