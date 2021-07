KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for 11-year-old J-Amia D. Smith.

Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 11th in the area of East 42nd Street and Northern Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a red Chiefs hoodie and blue jean overalls.

Smith is 4’7” and weighs 95lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is diagnosed Bipolar and ADHD.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5139.