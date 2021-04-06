KCPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon.

Officers are asking for the public's help in locating Lamaryah Brockman, who is 5-foot-6 and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey and white sweatsuit.

She was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue.

Lamaryah's family is concerned for her well being.

If you know where she is, you are encouraged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816 234-5136.

